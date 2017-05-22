advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter picks e-sports king to lead its live business

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Twitter CFO announced today that the company has hired Todd Swidler as its new “Global Head of Live Business.” According to LinkedIn, Swidler was most recently CEO of the e-sports gaming company ESC Games.

Twitter is trying to become a more dominant digital player, and video is one of the company’s big priorities, as CEO Jack Dorsey has repeatedly emphasized in recent months.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life