Twitter picks e-sports king to lead its live business

Twitter CFO announced today that the company has hired Todd Swidler as its new “Global Head of Live Business.” According to LinkedIn , Swidler was most recently CEO of the e-sports gaming company ESC Games.

Excited to announce @toddswidler is joining Twitter as our new Global Head of Live Business. Welcome to the flock, Todd! #golive

— Anthony Noto (@anthonynoto) May 22, 2017

Twitter is trying to become a more dominant digital player, and video is one of the company’s big priorities, as CEO Jack Dorsey has repeatedly emphasized in recent months.