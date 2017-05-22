UNHCR and Google partner on website to educate the public about Syria

Today the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in partnership with Google announced Searching for Syria , a new website that combines Google Search trends, UNHCR data and stories, and other information to answer common questions about the Syrian refugee crisis. Questions tackle everything from what Syria was like before the war, to where refugees are going and how you can help.

Jacqueline Fuller, vice president of Google.org says that among the top searches in Germany, France, and the U.K. last year was “What is happening in Syria?” The hope is that the website will help raise awareness about the current crisis and inform the public about what is happening and how they can help going forward.