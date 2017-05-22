advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tesla’s Elon Musk says new autopilot software is coming in June

By Emily Price1 minute Read

On Sunday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to discuss Tesla’s new autopilot software, set to be released next month. According to Musk, the control algorithm in the new release is safer, but also feels “smooth as silk.” June’s update will also “hopefully” add perpendicular parking and rain sensors, according to his tweets.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life