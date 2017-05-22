Tesla’s Elon Musk says new autopilot software is coming in June

On Sunday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to discuss Tesla’s new autopilot software, set to be released next month. According to Musk, the control algorithm in the new release is safer, but also feels “smooth as silk.” June’s update will also “hopefully” add perpendicular parking and rain sensors, according to his tweets.
