Cargo pilots plan to protest outside Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting tomorrow

As Amazon ramps up its own logistics operations—which means the e-commerce giant is purchasing and leasing an increasing number of cargo aircrafts and crews—the pilots are seeing operational risks on the horizon. The companies Amazon contracts with—Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)—are seeing higher rates of attrition due to short staffing and alleged contract violations, claim the pilots. They hope their presence outside Amazon’s annual meeting tomorrow will send a message to shareholders and pressure Bezos and his company to exert some influence on these cargo providers.