Mark Zuckerberg wants you to know he is really, really not running for office

The Facebook CEO has been touring the nation on a months-long “listening tour,” which some have seen as a precursor to a political campaign. On Sunday, Zuckerberg set the record straight in a lengthy Facebook post . Here’s the highlight:

Some of you have asked if this challenge means I’m running for public office. I’m not. I’m doing it to get a broader perspective to make sure we’re best serving our community of almost 2 billion people at Facebook and doing the best work to promote equal opportunity at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Got that? Of course, that only means that he is not running for office right now. It certainly doesn’t preclude the possibility of a future Senator Zuckerberg, especially after all the uproar over Facebook’s internal guidelines for content moderators on how to deal with posts involving sex, violence, and terrorism dies down. Zuck’s well-timed statement could assuage investors’ fears and keep those stock prices high, which is probably the best way to ensure that the Chan Zuckerberg initiative is well-funded for the future.

[Photo: Flickr user Anthoy Quintano]