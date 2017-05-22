CVS wants to save your skin this summer, one low SPF sunblock at a time

The pharmacy has introduced a “Long Live Skin” campaign, in partnership with Johnson & Johnson and the American Cancer Society, and one of its biggest moves will be to clear its shelves of any sun care products with an SPF lower than 15, saving their shelf space for products with higher SPF and helping shoppers make healthier choices. As Glamour notes, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a product with an SPF of 30+, while the FDA recommendation is a minimum of 15 SPF. Your future self—and Baz Luhrmann—will thank you.



[Photo: Flickr user Lady May Pamintuan]