MIT gets into the athletic wear business with new breathable fabric made with live cells

Step aside, Nike and Lululemon. In what sounds like the worst Project Runway challenge ever, a team of MIT researchers has created a new workout suit that incorporates live microbial cells. The cells sense when an athlete is hot and sweaty or cooling down and then shrink or expand to open or close ventilating flaps on the fabric, helping the athlete warm up or cool off as necessary. They’ve also fashioned a running shoe lined with cells that can help wick away moisture. Details of both designs are published today in your favorite nerd’s favorite bathtub reading material, Science Advances.