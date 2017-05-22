Portland just got the most Portland parking app ever

The population and tourist appeal of Portland, Oregon has exploded in the last few years (thanks, Portlandia) and the city’s infrastructure is racing to catch up. To help meet the increasing demand for parking, the city has just launched a new app that lets you pay for parking by phone. While the Portland Mercury notes that the app offers the same service as ones used in Chicago and other big cities, Portland’s has a unique twist—it’s cat themed, because of course it is. The only way it could be more Portland is if it yarn-bombed the parking meter while yelling at you for driving a car. The pretty pink app is not only bedazzled with adorable little kittens, but it will meow to remind you when the session is about to expire. The app only works with parking meters, so you’re still on your own for trying to get a spot near Salt & Straw or Pip’s Original.