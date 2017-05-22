ISS astronauts are going on a spacewalk tomorrow

Two astronauts on the International Space Station have been given the go-ahead by NASA to conduct a spacewalk to fix malfunctioning equipment on the station, NASA announced in a blog post. The spacewalk is expected to last around two hours and begin around 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday, “or earlier, if the crew is running ahead of schedule with its spacewalking preparations,” NASA says. Earthlings will be able to tune into NASA Television beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT to catch all the action.