The #orb is Trump’s latest gift to Twitter

The picture of President Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi placing their hands on a glowing globe has made people on Twitter unable to stop making comparisons to evil organizations wanting to take over the world.
"Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It’s much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!" (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt
Look if Trump is going to take down the Illuminati he’s obviously going to have to do it from the inside pic.twitter.com/58Rnd2I20P
tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman >>>>> pic.twitter.com/kzsYEKC4R0
A lot of people say the Orb is evil. Stupid! I will negotiate with the Orb, make it work for us. Good deal for everyone!!! Hail the Orb. pic.twitter.com/vmN12iTulB
One #orb to find them.
One orb to rule them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/tsFYX3pzm1
trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY
I knew I’d seen this before.. #orb pic.twitter.com/pUDG2RRxrP
Trump lays hands on the all knowing orb in Saudi Arabia. #TrumpinSaudi #TrumpOrb #Orb pic.twitter.com/SMbxct2a2l
That boy is a monstar ma ma ma monstar #trump #meme #orb pic.twitter.com/xAuoZ1rABa
Everyone freaking out, it’s a GLOBE
You can see the continents
Just a conclave of powerful men laying hands on a fiery globe
This is normal pic.twitter.com/FEo4auHVfm
