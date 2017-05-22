advertisement
The #orb is Trump’s latest gift to Twitter

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The picture of President Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi placing their hands on a glowing globe has made people on Twitter unable to stop making comparisons to evil organizations wanting to take over the world.

