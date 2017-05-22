The #orb is Trump’s latest gift to Twitter

The picture of President Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi placing their hands on a glowing globe has made people on Twitter unable to stop making comparisons to evil organizations wanting to take over the world.

"Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It’s much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!" (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt

— Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017

Look if Trump is going to take down the Illuminati he’s obviously going to have to do it from the inside pic.twitter.com/58Rnd2I20P

— The Cosmic Brain (@samthielman) May 21, 2017

tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman >>>>> pic.twitter.com/kzsYEKC4R0

— jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017

A lot of people say the Orb is evil. Stupid! I will negotiate with the Orb, make it work for us. Good deal for everyone!!! Hail the Orb. pic.twitter.com/vmN12iTulB

— Matt Roller (@rolldiggity) May 21, 2017

One #orb to find them. One orb to rule them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/tsFYX3pzm1

— NopeSec (@NeuralCulture) May 21, 2017

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY

— KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017