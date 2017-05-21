These are some of the most shocking details in Facebook’s newly revealed rulebook for moderators

The Guardian blew up a quiet Sunday with its exposé on Facebook’s internal guidelines for content moderators on how to deal with posts involving sex, violence, and terrorism submitted by its 2 billion users. More than 100 internal training manuals, spreadsheets, and flowcharts were obtained by the Guardian , which published several stories detailing the rules , some of which have raised concerns among moderators due to their “inconsistency and peculiar nature.” Among them:

• Due to the onslaught of posts that may be inappropriate, moderators are so overwhelmed they often have “just 10 seconds” to make up their minds.

• Facebook gets 6.5 million reports a week involving potentially fake accounts.

• Prominent people are more protected, so that a post saying “Someone shoot Trump” is recommended for deletion, while more graphic threats such as “To snap a bitch’s neck, make sure to apply all your pressure to the middle of her throat” are permitted.

• Some videos of violent deaths are permitted, because “they can help create awareness of issues such as mental illness.”

