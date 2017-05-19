advertisement
Travel startup Away snags $20 million

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Steph Korey and Jen Rubio, who met while they were working at Warby Parker, launched travel brand Away 15 months ago. Their suitcases cost between $225 and $295, but are on par with much more expensive brands. (The brand’s tagline is, “First-class luggage at coach price.”) The brand has sold almost 100,000 suitcases since launching and has done more than $20 million in sales. 

Away just snagged a $20 million series B round. The brand tells us it will be using the new cash to expand in a range of ways. It will be creating new products in the travel goods space, it plans to open between four and six new brick-and-mortar stores around the world, and also create new content like, perhaps, a podcast. 

