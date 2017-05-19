Travel startup Away snags $20 million

Steph Korey and Jen Rubio, who met while they were working at Warby Parker, launched travel brand Away 15 months ago. Their suitcases cost between $225 and $295, but are on par with much more expensive brands. (The brand’s tagline is, “First-class luggage at coach price.”) The brand has sold almost 100,000 suitcases since launching and has done more than $20 million in sales.

Away just snagged a $20 million series B round. The brand tells us it will be using the new cash to expand in a range of ways. It will be creating new products in the travel goods space, it plans to open between four and six new brick-and-mortar stores around the world, and also create new content like, perhaps, a podcast.