MM.LaFleur wants to bring well-tailored professional clothing to plus-size women

It seems like the fashion industry is finally realizing that 67% of American women are plus-size. For women sizes 14 and up, finding any attractive clothing can be a challenge, but when it comes to more complex garments, like swimwear, jeans, or workwear, it can be close to impossible.

MM.LaFleur, a startup catering to professional women, is about to expand its line by making twenty of its best-selling styles in larger sizes. This “First Addition” collection, which drops on May 24, comes after a year of in-depth research and development to better understand exactly how to adapt each garment so that they look flattering on different body types. The brand has also developed its own custom sizing model with only three sizes for the entire 14 to 22 range. “The thing that mattered most to us was getting the fit right,” says Sarah Lafleur, founder and CEO. “The women we interviewed universally told us, ‘The industry sizing doesn’t work for me.’ We said, ‘Screw the industry sizing. We’re going to do our own thing.'”