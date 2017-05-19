Drone hobbyists: Sorry you wasted your time with that FAA registration

The FAA said in a statement that it’s “considering our options,” and a spokesman declined to comment further on how the ruling could affect drone owners who’ve already paid to register their aircraft. “That is something I’d be curious to hear from the FAA about, because people have been asking me,” says John Taylor, the plaintiff in the case, who explained his suit didn’t address refunds or deletion of the FAA’s databases since he never registered his own aircraft. “I’ve been like, I think we should give them a reasonable amount of time to decide that, if they haven’t decided that already, but if they don’t, I think they’ll be getting some phone calls.”