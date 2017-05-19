Who will Spotify acquire next? 

The streaming music market leader just hired somebody to help it buy companies. Sheila Spence, whom Recode calls “a longtime M&A specialist,” will start as Spotify ‘s vice president of corporate development at the end of May.

Spotify’s biggest acquisition to date was its fortunately timed Echo Nest deal in 2014. More recently, it bought a startup focused on AI and another one focused on using the blockchain for music.

So who’s next? Maybe those SoundCloud talks will restart under Spence. In a similar vein, buying Bandcamp would be a smart move. At the same time, acquiring concert data and ticket-seller Songkick would bolster Spotify’s own product and annoy its competitors (some of whom use Songkick’s data). Whoever it is, expect to see more headlines from the Stockholm-based company ahead of its public offering later this year.