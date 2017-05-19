You can now get your Mickey D’s from an Uber

Uber has teamed up with McDonald’s to deliver your morning Egg McMuffin through UberEats. You can now order from 1,000 McDonald’s locations in select cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Columbus, and parts of Florida. The catch? Uber attaches a $5 fee to each order—more than the price of a Big Mac. This is a part of Uber’s big push into meal delivery. The McDonald’s deal will give the UberEats menu some more affordable options. Yet to be seen is whether people want to pay the extra cash to have their Mickey D’s delivered.