Feds using stingray phone-tracking devices to locate undocumented immigrants

The use of the controversial cellphone snooping devices by federal agents to track down undocumented immigrants was revealed in court records obtained by the Detroit News. The devices, which have been used by police departments in several cities as a counterterrorism tool, mimic cell phone towers and send out signals to trick local cell phones into transmitting their locations. A team of FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Detroit used a stingray device to locate Rudy Carcamo-Carranza, a restaurant worker from El Salvador “whose only brushes with the law involve drunken driving allegations and a hit-and-run crash,” reported the News.