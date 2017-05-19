Quit your day job and just go to music festivals with Live Nation’s new festival pass

Live Nation is trying to make your cubicle-nap daydream a reality with their brand-new festival pass. Shell out $799 for the Live Nation Festival Passport and then wander the world collecting wristbands from any or all of the 90-plus festivals the company puts on around the world. It’s a long list, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza in Paris, Berlin, or Chicago, the U.K.’s Reading Festival, Sasquatch!, Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits, Sweden’s Way Out West, and more. Sorry, you’ll still have to buy tickets to Coachella, though. As Pitchfork reports, the coolest feature of the passport is that it lets purchasers attend the festivals even if the festivals have otherwise sold out, which is serious bragging rights to all those suckers still back at the office. Get more information here.