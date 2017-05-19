Let Donald Trump guide you straight to the bar with this Trump-sounding GPS navigation app

Donald Trump may already drive you crazy, but now he can also literally and figuratively drive you to drink. Karta GPS, the free navigation app that pairs GPS directions with restaurant and bar reviews from Yelp and Foursquare, has just unveiled a beguiling new feature that lets Trump’s voice guide you to the local pub where you can attempt to drown your sorrows about the current political situation. When you’ve had enough, call a Lyft or a trusted adult to drive you home with or without the Trump soundtrack.