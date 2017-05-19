Privacy concerns are the biggest drawback for smart home devices, say people who have them

We Americans aren’t going to let a little thing like privacy stop us from wiring up our homes with more and more smart devices. A new survey from ReportLinker found that 31% of consumers say concerns about privacy are the main drawback for owning devices such as connected appliances, security systems, or smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo. That makes privacy the most-cited drawback. A slightly smaller number, 29%, cited price as the main drawback to the devices, while 10% said they just don’t have the time to learn how to use one. (Put me in that last bucket.)