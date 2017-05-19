Uber just warned its top self-driving car exec to play nice with the courts or risk getting fired

Uber could lose its top autonomous car engineer. The company delivered a four-page letter to Anthony Levandowski telling him to turn over any documents he took with him when he left Google, his former employer, or risk being fired, according to the Wall Street Journal. Levandowski must also must also detail if any of his colleagues at Uber knew about the files or came into contact with them. A week before, judge William Alsup ruled Uber could fire Levandowski for not cooperating with a court order to bring forward these documents. Levandowski’s lawyers have countered that the judge effectively told Uber it could fire him for invoking his fifth amendment rights. Levandowski has already been removed from overseeing all of Uber’s self-driving efforts.
