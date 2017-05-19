Instagram and Snapchat are really bad for young people’s health

That’s according to a new study that found that virtually all major social media platforms have a negative impact on the well-being of 14-24-year-olds. Instagram was the worst, according to a new study by the Young Health Movement, followed by Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter. All four platforms had “a negative effect because they can exacerbate children’s and young people’s body image worries, and worsen bullying, sleep problems, and feelings of anxiety, depression, and loneliness,” reports the Guardian.