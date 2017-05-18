IBM to remote employees: Work in the office or leave the company

The latest technology company to ditch the remote employee trend is IBM. For the last few years, the company has built up a remote work program for its 380,000 employees. Now the Wall Street Journal reports that IBM is “quietly dismantling” this option, and telling people working remotely that they either need to work in the office or leave the company.
Yahoo made a similar move in 2013 when Marissa Meyer banned employees from working at home. IBM told the Journal that this move wasn’t cost-cutting but simply a new direction for the company.