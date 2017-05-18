Surprise! Comcast loves the FCC’s plan to roll back net neutrality rules

As expected, the FCC voted 2-1 Thursday along party lines to take the next step toward reversing its Obama-era policies on net neutrality. And also unsurprisingly Comcast and other internet service providers celebrated the decision. In a blog post today, Comcast’s David Cohen said the FCC’s Republican commissioners are “creating a light touch regulatory environment that is pro-consumer, pro-investment, and pro-innovation.” The cable giant said Thursday it “will not block, slow down, or discriminate against lawful content,” but net freedom advocates like the Electronic Frontier Foundation have long warned Comcast and competitors may change those policies without neutrality rules in place.



[Photo: Flickr user Mike Mozart]