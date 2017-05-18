advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

YouTube will let us talk amongst ourselves in VR

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

YouTube would like to be, well, the YouTube of VR. It already has hundreds of thousands of immersive videos and a VR app for Google’s Daydream VR platform. And here at Google’s I/O conference, it provided a brief peek at an upcoming new feature that lets multiple people watch videos together in VR and chat about them—an interesting twist on making VR social, a challenge that has also inspired efforts such as Facebook’s Spaces VR.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life