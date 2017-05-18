YouTube will let us talk amongst ourselves in VR

YouTube would like to be, well, the YouTube of VR. It already has hundreds of thousands of immersive videos and a VR app for Google’s Daydream VR platform. And here at Google’s I/O conference, it provided a brief peek at an upcoming new feature that lets multiple people watch videos together in VR and chat about them—an interesting twist on making VR social, a challenge that has also inspired efforts such as Facebook’s Spaces VR.



