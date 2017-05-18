Clearly Canadian returns because companies can’t stop bringing back your favorite ’90s products

Clearly Canadian is about to deliver a sharp elbow to the ribs of La Croix as it makes its triumphant return to store shelves. As Delish reports, the product is now available at World Market, according to an email newsletter sent out by the store. There’s one hitch in their plan for seltzer domination, though: Clearly Canadian is now available only in their stores. Online shoppers will just have to hire someone from TaskRabbit to go pick up their stash of Orchard Peach, Country Raspberry, and Wild Cherry from World Market so you’ll have something to drink while playing with your Tamagotchi.