This is all that’s happened in just the last 10 days

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Have you taken a breath yet?

MAY 15: Trump shared highly classified intel on ISIS to Russians, reports the Washington Post

MAY 16: NYT reports that Trump told Comey to drop the probe into Michael Flynn, according to memo written by former FBI director

MAY 17: Trump team knew that Flynn was under investigation before naming him national security adviser

MAY 18: Trump campaign had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Russian officials, reports Reuters


[Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]

