This is all that’s happened in just the last 10 days

Have you taken a breath yet?

MAY 9: Trump fires Comey

MAY 10: Trump meets with Russian foreign minister and ambassador in Oval Office

MAY 11: Trump says he was going to fire Comey anyway, no matter what DOJ recommended

MAY 12: Trump implies that he has “tapes” of Comey

MAY 13: Trump denies demanding loyalty pledge from Comey but “I don’t think it would be a bad question to ask”

MAY 14: Trump plays golf, tweets Mother’s Day wishes