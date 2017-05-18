This is all that’s happened in just the last 10 days

Have you taken a breath yet?
MAY 9: Trump fires Comey
MAY 10: Trump meets with Russian foreign minister and ambassador in Oval Office
MAY 11: Trump says he was going to fire Comey anyway, no matter what DOJ recommended
MAY 12: Trump implies that he has “tapes” of Comey
MAY 13: Trump denies demanding loyalty pledge from Comey but “I don’t think it would be a bad question to ask”
MAY 14: Trump plays golf, tweets Mother’s Day wishes
MAY 15: Trump shared highly classified intel on ISIS to Russians, reports the Washington Post
MAY 16: NYT reports that Trump told Comey to drop the probe into Michael Flynn, according to memo written by former FBI director
MAY 17: Trump team knew that Flynn was under investigation before naming him national security adviser
MAY 18: Trump campaign had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Russian officials, reports Reuters
[Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]