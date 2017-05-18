Uber Freight launches for freelancing truck drivers, but it won’t delay the coming job apocalypse

Uber has launched a new app to connect freelance truck drivers with freight loads. Based on the commercial below, it looks just like the taxi app, but for truck drivers. The app’s debut comes as the ride-sharing behemoth is embroiled in litigation with Google’s self-driving car lab Waymo over the technology it acquired from driverless truck company Otto. The move shows that Uber is relentless in its push to own the logistics of ferrying people and things, and eventually the systems that drive them there. Before it can hope to be a powerful provider of autonomous car and truck tech, it stands to pull in additional revenue connecting drivers and shipments. This isn’t quite the first step towards eradicating drivers—Uber is still putting on its shoes. But it’s further evidence that the company is heading in that direction.
