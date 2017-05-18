Can we please not make male rompers a thing?

At first, we thought it was a joke. Farhad Manjoo tweeted about a brand called RompHim trying to make male rompers a thing with a Kickstarter campaign. The internet immediately started mocking it. The male romper was deemed the article of clothing for the guy who feels like he’s getting too popular with the ladies. It heralded the death of hipsterdom.
But then Reebok went and created a male romper. It’s coming out in 32 days. Someone needs to shut this down.
[Top image via RompHim, bottom image via Reebok]