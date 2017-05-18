advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Immigrant entrepreneurship is the highest it’s been since 1996

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Entrepreneurs are an optimistic bunch. The upward trend to start new businesses continued for the third consecutive year, according to the annual Kauffman Index that measures new business creation in the United States and covers about 5 million companies in all industries.

Immigrants are twice as likely to start companies as U.S. citizens, and first-generation immigrants now make up nearly 30% of all new U.S. entrepreneurs. This is also the highest the share of immigrant entrepreneurs in the last 20 years.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life