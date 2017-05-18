Immigrant entrepreneurship is the highest it’s been since 1996

Entrepreneurs are an optimistic bunch. The upward trend to start new businesses continued for the third consecutive year , according to the annual Kauffman Index that measures new business creation in the United States and covers about 5 million companies in all industries.

Immigrants are twice as likely to start companies as U.S. citizens, and first-generation immigrants now make up nearly 30% of all new U.S. entrepreneurs. This is also the highest the share of immigrant entrepreneurs in the last 20 years.



