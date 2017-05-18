Don’t pretend you read that Neil deGrasse Tyson book

Neil deGrasse Tyson ‘s Astrophysics for People in a Hurry is the No. 1 bestselling nonfiction title over at Amazon .com. But it turns out that a lot more people are buying the book than reading it. On Amazon’s brand-new “most read” charts , the secret lives of readers reveal the truth about that book you’re pretending to read. Tyson’s book is way down at No. 13, below Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People and The Zookeeper’s Wife (presumably everyone wants to go see the move and then say they liked the book more).

Over on the fiction side, everyone is buying and reading The Handmaid’s Tale despite the fact that books are meant to be a diversion from reality. Still, kudos to everyone who bought Tyson’s book, thinking about dedicating some of their precious free time to some light reading about astrophysics. Never stop reaching for the stars, America!

If that sounds glib, we direct you to the No. 1 most read book on Amazon: Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.