Google knows you’ve been thinking about impeachment

To say it’s been a crazy couple of weeks news-wise would be a massive understatement. Our collective anxiety is showing (as it usually does) in our Google searches. Want proof? Type “What h” in Google and the first auto-populated result will be “What happens if a president is impeached?”
The short answer: If Trump was impeached by the House (he would need to be accused of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors”) and convicted by the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence would replace him as President.