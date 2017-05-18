Republicans are now fighting over who was the first to call for Trump’s impeachment

Mother Jones has issued a correction to a story reporting that Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich) was the first Republican member of Congress to say that if Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, then that would constitute grounds for impeachment as obstructing justice.

Then, like a middle school student trying to take credit for a group project staffed by slackers, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican from Florida, reached out to the magazine to say that actually *he* was the first Republican to call for Trump’s impeachment. Curbelo called for a correction. Yes, we have reached the point in the political unrest where Republicans are elbowing each other out of the way like internet commenters racing to yell, “First!”

“I was just being honest,” Curbelo said Wednesday in an interview with the Miami Herald. “Any effort to impede or interfere with a federal investigation is by definition obstruction of justice, and there’s precedent for the House to consider obstruction of justice an impeachable offense.”