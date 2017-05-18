advertisement
Trump’s ban on laptops from flights from Europe fails to take off

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The proposed laptop ban would have meant passengers from flights in Europe could only bring their laptops on the plane in checked luggage. After a meeting between U.S. and EU officials in Brussels, that ban is reportedly “off the table,” reports the AP. However, U.S. and EU officials will meet in Washington, D.C., next week “to further assess shared risks and solutions for protecting airline passengers, whilst ensuring the smooth functioning of global air travel.” 

