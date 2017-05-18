Flint agrees not to take homes away from residents for unpaid poisoned water bills

It’s hard to believe that was ever on the table in the first place. But now the city council in Flint, Michigan, has agreed to stop trying to get thousands of residents to pay their unpaid water bills by imposing tax liens, which the government could then have used to legally claim their homes as collateral, reports BuzzFeed .

Last month city officials sent out more than 8,000 letters to residents saying their homes could be seized if they didn’t pay water bills for their water use (which is still contaminated with lead). After residents voiced their anger—with one saying, “You are not going to take my property for this stupid-ass water. It’s poisoned. I don’t know why you’re not as outraged as we are”—the council agreed on a moratorium for the liens for a year.