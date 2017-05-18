Facebook just got hit with a $122 million fine over WhatsApp

The €110 million fine was levied by the European Commission over Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014. The EC said Facebook had provided “incorrect or misleading information” when it said it wouldn’t be able to link the profiles of users on WhatsApp and Facebook. However, in 2016 WhatsApp did indeed start sharing some user data with Facebook. Thus the massive fine. In a press release announcing the fine, the EC said:
“Today’s decision sends a clear signal to companies that they must comply with all aspects of EU merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information. And it imposes a proportionate and deterrent fine on Facebook. The Commission must be able to take decisions about mergers’ effects on competition in full knowledge of accurate facts.”