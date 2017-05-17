More than 1 million people are supporting creators on Patreon, up from 500K last year

Over the past year, Patreon has doubled the number of active patrons and creators on the platform. The company now has 1 million active patrons (up from 500K in May 2016) and 50,000 active creators using the platform (up from 25,000 in May 2016). Those creators are also making a ton of cash. The company is on track to pay out $150 million to creators this year, as much as the budget for the National Endowment for the Arts. For some perspective, the company paid just $100 million to creators during its first 3.5 years of business combined.

“Despite the popular belief that the internet is a place that rips off artists, we’ve built Patreon to be incredibly creator-first—and that guiding principle is literally paying off for creators,” says Maura Church, data science manager at Patreon. “We’re seeing new creators flock to Patreon faster than ever to create a sustainable salary for their art. And, their fans are stepping up, too: Every 5.5 seconds, a creator gets a new paying patron.”