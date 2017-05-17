Here’s Alex Jones saying he retracts a false InfoWars report about Chobani—even though the videos are still up

Conspiracy connoisseur Alex Jones says he would like to take back some things he reported about Chobani , and all it took was a defamation lawsuit. The yogurt brand and its CEO, Hamdi Ulukaya, sued Jones’s InfoWars operation last month over a report linking Chobani to a sexual assault case involving three refugee children. That report was revealed to be false. (Ulukaya has faced a ton of conservative backlash over his support of immigrants and hiring of refugees; he also made our cover in March .)

InfoWars and Chobani have now reached a settlement, and Jones posted a video clip with the following retraction:

“During the week of April 10, 2017, certain statements were made on the InfoWars Twitter feed and YouTube channel regarding Chobani LLC that I now understand to be wrong. The tweets and video have now been retracted and will not be reposted. On behalf of InfoWars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees, and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did.”

Except we’re not sure how serious he is, because many of the videos on the topic remained live as of Wednesday afternoon.



[Photo: Flickr user Sean P. Anderson]