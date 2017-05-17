Read the ACLU’s FOIA request to get James Comey’s Trump memo

The ACLU today joined about a million journalists in asking the government to produce the FBI memo heard around the world. The civil rights group filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Justice, seeking “all records—including but not limited to memoranda, notes, or summaries—relating to conversations, communications, or meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump.” The New York Times reported on the existence of the memo yesterday via anonymous sources, though the paper hasn’t actually seen it. In the memo, James Comey supposedly says the president urged him to drop a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn.
Filing the request doesn’t mean the ACLU will actually get the memo, but it’s definitely worth a try—especially if Trump really said what the Times said Comey said he said. Wait, was that too many saids?
Read the ACLU’s full letter here.