Read the ACLU’s FOIA request to get James Comey’s Trump memo

The ACLU today joined about a million journalists in asking the government to produce the FBI memo heard around the world. The civil rights group filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Justice, seeking “all records—including but not limited to memoranda, notes, or summaries—relating to conversations, communications, or meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump.” The New York Times reported on the existence of the memo yesterday via anonymous sources, though the paper hasn’t actually seen it. In the memo, James Comey supposedly says the president urged him to drop a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn.