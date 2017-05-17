Google adds new tricks and devices to Tango augmented reality

Perhaps the coolest feature addition to Tango is called “Visual Position Service,” a collaboration with Google Maps where indoor environments are mapped out and tagged within the view of a mobile phone camera. For instance, a user might look through their phone at the inside of a Lowe’s store and use digital markers to hunt down a specific product.
Google also previewed an augmented reality edition of its Google Expeditions, in which students view education content in a closed virtual reality headset. In the new AR version, similar educational content is superimposed over a real-world image on a phone. So instead of Pokémon characters students will see educational stuff like volcanos. Bummer.
Google also said phones featuring the depth-sensing cameras and sensors needed to support Tango are getting smaller. For example, the second Tango phone, an ASUS Zenphone AR device coming this summer, is far smaller than the first Tango phone—the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro—which came out last year. More, and smaller, Tango devices will be showing up soon.
