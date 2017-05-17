Google wants to show that AI can help people find jobs, not lose them

People have lately been freaking out over nightmare scenarios involving artificial intelligence rendering much of humanity unemployable. Here at Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai wound up the keynote by announcing Google Jobs, a new AI-enhanced search feature designed to make finding jobs (and employees) easier .

The new feature uses machine learning to understand job listings better, thereby helping candidates find the right potential positions even if the titles involved aren’t obviously up their alley. It also includes features such as the ability to turn on notifications that will alert you about relevant jobs as they become available.