advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Uber and Lyft may be back in Austin soon

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Today, the Texas Senate passed a ride-sharing bill detailing the provisions under which companies like Uber and Lyft can operate. The new bill, if signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, could override an Austin rule that requires ride-hailing apps to fingerprint its drivers. Both companies left Austin a year ago after they were unable to come to an agreement with local officials. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life