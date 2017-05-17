Google adds pic-in-pic, new notifications, auto-fill, machine learning tools to Android O

Google detailed some of the marquee new features in Android O today at Google I/O. The company said it has added picture-in-picture video, so that that users can do things like watch video while looking at the calendar. Android gets Notification Dots, which places a small dot on an app icon if there is a notification coming from the app. Users click to see the notifications.

Auto-fill has been added so that users can get some help entering information on a mobile device when setting up a new service or a new phone. This requires an opt-in from the customer. Machine learning is helping Android recognize and select bits of text like phone numbers and addresses in emails.

Google’s machine learning library for developers is now available a mobile version called Tensor Flow Lite. This will help developers create on-device image recognition and natural language features. Google says the beta of Android O is available today for developers.