YouTube’s Super Chat is getting its own API

In the past, YouTube hasn’t gotten much stage time at Google I/O. This year, it got a whole chunk of keynote, led by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. Among the news: Its Super Chat feature, which lets fans reward their favorite YouTube creators by paying to pin their comments during live videos, is getting an open API that will let developers build functionality around it.
Exactly what that will allow isn’t completely clear. But the demo that YouTube used to demo the concept—involving using Super Chat to remotely sound a horn, prompting audience members to pelt the Slow Mo Guys with water balloons for charity—was certainly imaginative.
