YouTube adding 360-degree viewing on TVs

The best way to watch 360-degree videos is on a virtual reality headset, but not everyone has one. Which is why tons of people watch them on their mobile phone or desktop. And that’s a great way to take in a live concert like Coachella, or something like skydiving or scuba diving.
Today, YouTube announced that it’s now supporting 360-degree video on TVs. That means that millions of people with smart TVs that offer the YouTube app can now take in that concert or skydiving video in 360 degrees, in their living room, on what YouTube assumes is the biggest screen people own.