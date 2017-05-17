Google Home can now stream music from iOS, and can  remind you of stuff without being prompted

Until now the Google Home stayed pretty much quiet until it heard its “OK Google” trigger word. Now Google has enabled it to proactively tell users of things like reminders, schedule-altering traffic problems, or flight updates. However, the device doesn’t speak out the notification; it only blinks its lights and waits for the user to say “what’s up?” It’s less intrusive that way, but raises the possibility that the user could miss the notification.

Google Home also added Bluetooth support so music from Android and iOS devices can be played through its speaker. Home doesn’t have a screen (yet) but it can now send visuals like map directions to phones, or (via Chromecast) to the TV.

You can now make voice-initiated phone calls via Home, and the calls are free to phones in the U.S. and Canada. Finally, Google Home added support for Spotify’s free version, Deezer, and Soundcloud.