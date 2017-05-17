Google Photos wants to help you decide which snapshots to share

Google Photos, which Google announced at Google I/O 2015, is a hit: It now has 500 million users who upload 1.2 billion photos a day. At this year’s I/O, Google is announcing new features designed to make sure that that the images users snap on their phones actually get shared .

“Suggested Photos” uses machine learning to identify photos you might want to share with a friend, and then shows them to you so you can make them available in a shared album (which can also include their photos of you). And another new feature lets you automatically share all photos of a particular sort with a specific person—such as sharing all the photos you take of your kids with your spouse.

Also new: a feature for creating printed photo books that—unlike Apple’s equivalent—suggests specific images you might want to use.