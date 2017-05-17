Google Photos wants to help you decide which snapshots to share

Google Photos, which Google announced at Google I/O 2015, is a hit: It now has 500 million users who upload 1.2 billion photos a day. At this year’s I/O, Google is announcing new features designed to make sure that that the images users snap on their phones actually get shared.
“Suggested Photos” uses machine learning to identify photos you might want to share with a friend, and then shows them to you so you can make them available in a shared album (which can also include their photos of you). And another new feature lets you automatically share all photos of a particular sort with a specific person—such as sharing all the photos you take of your kids with your spouse.
Also new: a feature for creating printed photo books that—unlike Apple’s equivalent—suggests specific images you might want to use.