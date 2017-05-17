advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google Home will show stuff on screens you already own

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Last week, Amazon announced the Echo Show, a smart speaker with a built-in screen. Here at Google I/O, Google hasn’t announced a screen-equipped version of its Google Home—at least yet. But it did announce new features for the current Home designed to let it work with phones and TVs, such as the ability to send a map to your phone, pull up your calendar on your TV, or simply ask the Google Assistant to show you some YouTube videos.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life