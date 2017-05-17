Google Home adding Spotify, Soundcloud, Deezer support

Like to listen to music at home? Google Home has you covered. Today at Google’s giant’s I/O event, the tech giant announced that it is adding support for Spotify’s free service, as well as Soundcloud and Deezer to Home. That’s in addition to other streaming music services, such as Pandora, YouTube Music, TuneIn, and others that Home already supported.
At the same time, it’s adding Bluetooth support to all existing Home devices, meaning that it’ll be possible to play audio from any Bluetooth-powered source.