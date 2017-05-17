Google’s Assistant is coming to the iPhone (and a whole lot of other gadgets)

At last year’s Google I/O, the single biggest announcement was the debut of Google Assistant, the company’s AI-powered, search-centric competitor to Apple’s Siri. This year, Google just announced the arrival of an iOS version of the Assistant—which could be pretty nifty even though it won’t ever be as deeply baked into Apple devices as Siri.
Along with the iOS news, Google also unveiled the Assistant SDK, a toolkit that will let third-party hardware manufacturers build the service into gizmos such as Echo-style smart speakers. That will give its own Google Home speaker new competition, but should also help the Assistant reach more people more quickly.